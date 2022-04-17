Mumbai: The contestants of the dance-based reality show ‘DID L’il Masters Season 5 dedicated heartfelt tributes to late legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar.

Sunday, viewers are in for a special treat as veteran Bollywood actress Leena Chandavarkar and popular playback singer Sudesh Bhosale will appear as the special guests on ‘DID L’il Masters’ alongside the judges.

While all the performances by the young participants during the shoot were dedicated to Kishore Da, an epic, heartfelt tribute act to the legendary singer by the Fantastic-15 contestants and their skippers left everyone emotional.

Remo D’Souza said: “Till the time the Indian music industry exists, Kishore Da and his songs will always remain in all of our hearts. We have grown up listening to his songs, and it will flow in our blood for life.”

Sonali Bendre added, “I am delighted to be present here as we celebrate the legendary Kishore Da. I believe there is no Indian who hasn’t heard his songs, be it the millennials, Gen-Z kids or anyone in our country.”

The musical act celebrated the wonderful journey of the legendary singer from his birth, to his childhood, to his days of struggles, right up to his golden days.

After the mesmerising act, Leena Chandavarkar mentioned: “I don’t have words to express what I am feeling. The kids performed so well that I felt Kishore Ji was still around us.”

Sudesh Bhosale also added, “I believe we musicians owe it all to Kishore Da since it is his songs that inspire the future generations of our country. He was, is and will always be amongst us through his evergreen songs.”

‘DID L’il Masters’ airs on Zee TV.