The Red Fort is one of India’s most iconic structures.

This fort was built by Shah Jahan, the fifth Mughal ruler. This historic fort was selected by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in the year 2007. But you will be surprised to know that apart from Delhi, Pakistan also has a Red Fort.

It took 87 years to build this fort. Today, let us tell you in detail about the Red Fort in Pakistan.

This Red Fort of Pakistan is located in Muzaffarabad. It is also known as Muzaffarabad Fort. It is locally known as Rutta Qila.

Construction was initiated in 1559 and the construction of the fort was completed in 1646 in the reign of Sultan Muzaffar Khan of the Bomba Dynasty — the founder of Muzaffarabad city.

This fort was rebuilt in the year 1846. At that time Maharaja Gulab Singh of Dogra dynasty ruled here. The army of Dogra dynasty used this fort till the year 1926. Later, they left the fort deserted.

The architecture of the fort shows that great experts in design and structure participated in its construction. It is surrounded on three sides by the Neelum River formerly known as the Kishenganga River. The northern part of the fort had terraces with steps leading to the bank of the river. The eastern side was very well protected from the hazards of flood waters, but some parts on the north side have suffered damage. There used to be an in at the entrance to the fort, but only traces of that structure remain now.

Most of the fort’s relics were stolen and a large portion was destroyed during the 2005 earthquake.