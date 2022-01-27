Mumbai: Actor Ahan Shetty, who made his debut with the film ‘Tadap’, found it unbelievable receiving so much love and appreciation for his maiden movie.

Ahan recalled the time he received a call from filmmaker Rakesh Roshan praising his performance.

He said, “In general I was completely overwhelmed, I didn’t expect so much love and appreciation for my first film. I remember the day the trailer released, Rakesh Roshan sir was the first person to call and congratulate me, he said I had a bright future ahead and that he was looking forward to seeing my film.

“That phone call was so special coming from someone who is a legend in our industry.”

‘Tadap’ also stars Tara Sutaria, Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla. It follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, ‘Tadap’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Directed by Milan Luthria, the film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from January 28.