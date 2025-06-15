Puri: A differently-abled woman was allegedly raped by a 56-year-old man under Balanga police limits here, an official said, Saturday.

According to Balanga IIC Dibyaranjan Panda, the alleged incident took place late Friday night. “Most of the family members of the victim had gone to attend a wedding late Friday night.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused, Rabi Tripathy, raped her,” the IIC said, quoting the police complaint filed by the woman’s family.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and the accused arrested. “Rabi has been sent for medical examination, while the survivor’s statement has been recorded. The investigation is on,” Panda said.

