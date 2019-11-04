Bhawanipatna: A differently-abled woman was allegedly sexually abused and impregnated by the son of the owner of a house where she was working as a maid in Kalahandi district, police said Sunday.

The deaf and mute woman, aged about 30 years and working as a maid in the house of a person of Badaldeipur village has alleged that she is seven-month pregnant due to sexual abuse by the son of the house owner, the police said.

The woman failed to reveal her agony to her family earlier due to her physical disability. After knowing her plight and ordeal, the brother of the women and relatives approached the family for whom she was working, they said.

However, the allegations were denied by the family and the man who allegedly kept sexual relation with the woman against her will.

The woman and her relatives met Kalahandi Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar at Bhawanipatna and narrated the whole episode, the police said.

On the direction of the SP, the police initiated an investigation after the brother of the woman filed an FIR, they said.

Preliminary investigation shows that the woman was sexually assaulted repeatedly, the SP said.

Police have detained the accused, Amulya Biswal, 34, for interrogation and an investigation is in progress, the SP added.