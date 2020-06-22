Mumbai: In a moving tribute to her Dil Bechara co-star late Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Sanjana Sanghi penned a heartfelt post for the Chhichhore star who was found dead at his Bandra residence June 14.

The gorgeous actress shared multiple pictures with the Kedarnath star and wrote a warm note for the actor on her Instagram handle.

Sanjana’s note read: “Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying.” “Some feel like hey’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding- Of moments that now will forever remain memories, of laughs together that were but will never again be, of questions that will remain unanswered, of disbelief, that only keeps growing.”

“But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality- rid of all toxicity.”

“I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together.” #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingofYou

Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaption of John Green’s popular novel The Fault In Our Stars. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee.