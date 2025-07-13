Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday said he held a “fruitful” discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to accelerate development projects in the state.

Speaking to media persons at the airport in Bhubaneswar after returning from Delhi, Majhi said he visited the national capital to pay homage to the father of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The union minister’s father Daulal Vaishnaw died at AIIMS Jodhpur July 8.

Majhi said he held a detailed discussion with PM Modi for 35 minutes Saturday on the execution of proposed mega projects for the development of the state.

“The discussion was fruitful and focused on how to accelerate development in Odisha as compared to other states in the coming days,” he stated.

The Chief Minister said action plans will be taken to achieve the goals set in the vision document to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and a developed India by 2047.

“On this occasion, important discussions were held regarding various developmental activities in Odisha, future strategies, coordination between the Centre and the state, and accelerating the state’s overall progress. The Centre and the state are committed to working together to achieve the goals of a prosperous Odisha and a developed India,” Majhi said in a post on X Saturday after meeting the PM.

During the visit, Majhi also met President Droupadi Murmu and presented the vision document booklet.

He also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP’s general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh.

