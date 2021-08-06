Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani shared a cool picture in a pink swimwear. Her super hot vacation pictures left her fans speechless and even actor Tiger Shroff couldn’t stop himself from calling her hot.

Disha took to her Instagram account to share the image in which she looks ravishing under a warm sun by the sea and her face hid beneath a hat.

Read also – Shershaah’ director compares Kiara Advani with Nayanthara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

The 29-year-old actress, who is a fitness freak raised the bar sunbathing in her swimwear.

As soon as she shared her picture on Instagram with a flower emoji, she grabbed the attention of all her fans

Tiger simply wrote in the comment section, “Hott” followed by a red heart and fire emoji.

Her next projects are Malang 2, Ek Villain Returns and K Tina.