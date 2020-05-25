Mumbai: Since the start of the nationwide lockdown dute to the COVID-19 pandemic, actress Disha Patani has been sharing a lot of photos and videos on social media.

A new video of Disha has come out in which the actress can be seen breaking a leg. A great dancer, Disha captioned her video: “Beyoncé vibes are on #savagechallenge (sic).”

Actor Tiger Shroff could not resist commenting on Disha’s dance. He posted clapping emojis followed by fire emojis. To which Disha replied with heart emojis.

Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff also commented with fire emojis. Notably, Krishna is a very good friend of Disha.

A few days ago, Disha shared a hot picture of herself from a beach.

Social media is rife with rumours that Disha and Tiger are a couple although both have always described each other as only good friends.

On personal front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be seen next in Salman Khan’s Radhe. The film was earlier scheduled to release May 22 on the occasion of Eid. But, now, due to the nationwide lockdown, its release has been postponed.