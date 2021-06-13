Bhubaneswar: Districts reporting very low test positivity rates (TPR) are likely to go for unlock soon. This was indicated by the Director of Health Services, Bijay Mohapatra here Saturday.

Speaking to the media here, Mohapatra said that all districts in the state have been divided into three zones on the basis of their TPR – red, yellow and green. The lockdown restricts likely to be relaxed in the districts in green zone (TPR below 5 per cent), while the restrictions would continue in districts having 10 per cent or more TPR, the director said. However, the final decision will be taken by the government, he said.

Asked about the increasing number of Covid fatalities in the state, he said that the number is going up as critically ill elderly patients are still under treatment in various hospitals. 62 per cent ICU and ventilator beds in the state are still occupied by them. Their health status would decide the future fatality graph, he said.

Public health experts suggested that government relax the curbs in a phased manner. “Shopping malls, cinema halls, parks, gyms, religious places, educational institutions etc should remain closed for some more days. These places can be reopened gradually assessing the Covid-19 situation,” said former AIIMS director, Ashok Mohapatra.

Senior doctor Niroj Mishra said the restrictions like weekend shutdowns and night curfew should be continued for some more weeks. Besides, the government should issue SOPs for opening of shops and commercial establishments, he opinioned.

As per data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, nine districts – Ganjam, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Deogarh, Bargarh, Gajapati, Sambalpur and Balangir, reported TPR of less than five per cent during past one week (June 5 to June 11).

PNN