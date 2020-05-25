Srinagar: A senior doctor was allegedly detained and humiliated for a day by policemen here last weekend. The doctor was on his way to the hospital to perform his professional duties. The incident has triggered outrage in the medical fraternity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Doctor’s version

Dr Syed Maqbool, a senior cardiologist, said the incident took place here Saturday when he was heading to work.

“May 23rd morning, I was the cardiologist on call for SMHS hospital and all associated hospitals. I was stopped by a policeman at the Hawal crossing and asked to go back. I showed him my identity card and duty roster. I pleaded that I be allowed to pass as I was already late due to the traffic jam there,” the cardiologist informed Monday.

Police action

The doctor claimed that the policeman started hurling abuses at him. “I got off from my vehicle and wanted to speak to the officer. However, the policeman hit me on my stomach with the plastic cane,” the doctor alleged.

Within no time, Dr Maqbool, along with his vehicle, was allegedly taken to the police station by the SHO. “The first thing he (the SHO) did was snatch my phone,” the doctor said.

Allowed 1 phone call

Dr Maqbool told the police officer that he had to inform his superiors about his situation.

“I had to inform my seniors so that alternate arrangements could be made. The officer allowed me to make one call on one condition. He said I would not disclose that I am at Zadibal police station. He threatened to strip me and book me,” the doctor alleged.

Dr Maqbool said he was released after spending a day at the police station and after signing a surety bond.

Medical fraternity outraged

The incident has sparked outrage in the medical fraternity here. Principal of the Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid has called for swift action.

“The behaviour of the police has been deplorable to say the least. We as frontline workers have been working day in and day out. We are risking our lives and families only to be harassed. We have raised the issue with concerned authorities and hope for swift action,” Rashid tweeted.

Police version

SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal said a police complaint has been registered against the doctor. He has been booked for preventing a policeman from doing his duty. However, he also informed that an inquiry has been ordered into the entire incident.

“An inquiry has been ordered. A legal action has been initiated against him (doctor) called ‘istighasa’. If you assault or prevent a policeman from doing his job, then a complaint needs to be filed. It has been filed against him (doctor) in police station Zadibal,” Mughal said.

The SSP said the chapter could have been closed in a proper manner. However, the doctor started making the issue political which a government servant should not have done.

“There are only two ways for a government servant. Either it is to look for an administrative or a legal recourse. A media trial should not have been initiated by the doctor. He has violated the service conduct rules,” the police official said.

PTI