Baripada: Tension prevailed on the premises of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) here in Mayurbhanj district, Monday night after a minor tribal girl accused a doctor of molesting her during treatment. Police arrested Tuesday the accused, Dr Sourav Upadhaya, a paediatrician, after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the Town police station here, late Monday night. The girl’s mother alleged the doctor was drunk during duty hours and molested her daughter during check-ups.

A case was registered in this connection and further investigations are on, said investigating officer and Sadar SDPO Prakash James Toppo. The statements of the victim and her mother have been recorded, he added. Sources said the 12-year-old girl, a native of Badasahi police limits is a student of Ashram School here. She was taken to PRMMCH after she complained of chest and stomach pains Monday night.