A video is going viral on social media that will make every sensitive person’s heart tremble. In the footage, a maid is seen thrashing her employer’s pet dog so brutally that one can’t help but wonder whether she is truly human or something far more sinister. This CCTV footage from Jaipur captures the maid venting her anger on the helpless animal after the owner leaves the house. The dog groans repeatedly, but its cries do nothing to stop the maid’s cruelty.

This video from Jaipur is spreading like wildfire on the internet. It was recorded by a CCTV camera installed inside a house, where the maid is seen treating the pet dog with extreme cruelty. The moment the owner steps out, the maid’s real face is exposed. At times, she scolds the dog, and at other times, she slaps it viciously on the face. The video shows the dog groaning in pain, trying to escape, but the maid grabs it, throws it to the ground, or drags it by its leg. As soon as this video surfaced online, a wave of outrage swept across social media. People are not only condemning the act but also demanding strict punishment for the woman involved.

The video was shared from an account named @AnathNagrik and has already been seen by many people, with several also liking the post. Social media users are expressing strong reactions. One user wrote, “On such occasions, a dog bite is justified.” Another commented, “Strict action should be taken against this.” Yet another said, “Not every animal is aggressive; what kind of bravery is shown in beating an innocent and mute creature?”