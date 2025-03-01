Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akthar said he is determined to start filming for his much-awaited directorial Don 3 later this year.

The third part of the popular action franchise will see Hindi film star Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic role of Don. The movie was officially announced in August 2023.

“There is no delay, I’ll start shooting Don 3 this year. I won’t be able to do two films, Don 3and Jee Le Zaraa at the same time,” Farhan, known for directing films like Dil Chahta Hai, and Lakshya, told PTI.

Singh replaces superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who played Don in Farhan’s 2006 movie, Don and its 2011 follow-up, Don 2. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Khan’s love interest, Roma.

Don 3 will feature Kiara Advani as the female lead.

The franchise started after Excel Entertainment bought the rights to the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name, written by veteran writer duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.

Farhan said his other directorial venture, Jee Le Zaara, will take a while to begin filming.

“It (‘Jee Le Zaara’) will depend on when the cast comes together. But right now, my focus is on Don 3,” he said.

The film, themed on female friendships and road trips, will feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It was earlier scheduled to start production in 2022.