Washington: US President Donald Trump celebrated Thursday his impeachment acquittal at the White House along with his fellow Cabinet members, Republican lawmakers and family. Trump appeared confident, energetic and combative as ever against his opponents.

“We went through hell, unfairly, did nothing wrong, did nothing wrong. I’ve done things wrong in my life, I will admit,” Trump said Thursday afternoon in the East Room of the White House.

“This is really not a news conference. It’s not a speech. It’s not anything. It’s just we’re sort of – it’s a celebration because we have something that just worked out. I mean it worked out,” Trump said.

In his speech that lasted for over an hour, Trump called members of Congress ‘warriors’, recognising the way they handled the impeachment.

“They’re warriors. And there’s nothing from a legal standpoint. This is a political thing. And every time I’d say, this is unfair; let’s go to court, they say, sir, you can’t go to court. This is politics. We were treated unbelievably unfairly. And you have to understand we first went through Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all bullshit,” the US president said amidst laughter.

“We then went through the Mueller report. They should have come back one day later. They didn’t. They came back two years later, after lives were ruined, after people went bankrupt, after people lost all their money,” Trump said.

“People came to Washington to help other people bright-eyed and bushytailed they say. They came, one, or two or three people in particular, but many people. We had a rough campaign. It was nasty. It was one of the nastiest they say. They say Andrew Jackson was always the nastiest campaign. They actually said we topped it,” added Trump.

Trump alleged that Democrats are lousy politicians because they have lousy policy, open borders, sanctuary cities. “They have horrible policy. Who the hell can win? Oh, their new policy is raise taxes. They want to raise taxes,” he said as he slammed top Democratic leaders including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I’ve always said they’re lousy politicians, but they do two things. They are vicious and mean, vicious. Adam Schiff is a vicious, horrible person. Nancy Pelosi is a horrible person. And she wanted to impeach a long time ago. When she said, I pray for the president, I pray for the president. She doesn’t pray. She may pray, but she prays for the opposite. But I doubt she prays at all,” said Trump. “This is sort of a day of celebration because we went through hell,” Trump signed off.

