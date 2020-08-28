Washington: US President Donald Trump has officially accepted the re-nomination of the Republican Party as its presidential candidate. Donald Trump will once more try and be the US President when the country goes to polls in November. After re-nomination Donald Trump told his fellow Americans that at no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas.

Trump, 74, gave his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House amidst cheers from his supporters Thursday night. “My fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism I proudly accept this nomination for President of the United States,” Trump said.

“I stand before you tonight honoured by your support. Proud of the extraordinary progress we have made together over the last four incredible years. I am brimming with confidence in the bright future we will build for America over the next four years. In a new term as President, we will again build the greatest economy in history. We will quickly return to full employment, soaring incomes, and record prosperity!” he added.

Party’s delegates from across the US had Monday re-nominated Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence as its presidential and vice-presidential candidates respectively.

Pence delivered his acceptance speech Wednesday from Fort McHenry in Baltimore. This is for the first time in recent memory that a presidential candidate has delivered his acceptance speech from the White House.

Trump said that the Republican Party goes forward united, determined and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents and anyone who believes in the greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people.

Trump and Pence are being challenged by Democratic presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden and his running mate, Indian-origin senator Kamala Harris.

Harris, 55, has scripted history by becoming the first African-American and Indian-origin person to be nominated as a vice-presidential candidate by a major political party.

As per an average of major national polls tracked by ‘Real Clear Politics’ Biden leads Trump by 7.1 percentage points.

Trump’s acceptance speech concluded four days of star-studded convention of the Republican Party, which gathers once in four years in one of the American cities to nominate its presidential candidate.

This year it was scheduled to be held in Charlotte in North Carolina. Due to the restrictions on social gatherings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the convention went into a virtual mode, with only essential official business being held in Charlotte.