Jajpur: The state government has turned Kalinganagar into an industrial hub, but its efforts for pushing its ambitious plan for downstream industries have not met success. The plan has been confined to only land allotments to some small scale industries, a report said.

Notably, ancillary and downstream industries in metals such as steel and aluminum, is listed as one of the six focus sectors by the state government in its Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR), 2015.

As for Kalinganagar, the IDCO has only provided land to 36 small scale industries, but these SSIs are yet to receive land.

Other basic infrastructure facilities like roads, drainage, electricity and water supply have not been put in place, leaving the importance of the downstream plan in a limbo.

On the other hand, the government has a plan to shift the Biju Patnaik National Institute from Puri to Kalinganagar so that skills of technical students can be honed. But the IDCO has not yet provided land for this technical institute.

It is alleged that the IDCO has failed to cater for the basic needs of the downstream industries in the industrial hub. As a result, the scope of jobs as promised by Kalinganangar industries has shrunk.

On the other hand, many old industrial units have allegedly got hundreds of acres of land without their proper use in Kalinganagar Industrial Complex.

There are forest lands in the area, but there is a lot of problems in conversion of forest land for industrial use.

A 21-year old company has taken 1500 acres of land here. IDCO has moved the court to reclaim the land from it. Another company has got 370 acres of land.

It was alleged that both the companies have been misleading government in the name of industrialization after taking land.

Four major industrial units are lying closed while the companies keen on downstream industries have been waiting for land over years. The IDCO has sought conversion of 2200 acres of forest land.

Biju Patnaik National Institute has been shifted to Kalinganagar. IDCO has allotted only 10 acres of land at Jakhapura and Kacherigan under Danagadi tehsil May 29, 2020.

However, 10 acres of land will fall short for the need of the Biju Patnaik National Institute, which was set up in Puri in 2002, but it failed to function fully.

Experts say large-scale steel and stainless steel industries in Kalinganagar ensure that there is no dearth of raw material for the downstream metal sector in Kalinganagar. Opportunities for downstream and ancillary industry exist in areas like equipment manufacturing, foundries, flat and cold rolled products, fabrication, machining and precision equipment, appliances and white goods, auto components, fasteners and kitchenware.

Ranjan Nayak, president of the Kalinganagar Small Scale Industries Association said the association has drawn attention of the Chief Minister to provide land, electricity, roads, water and drainage. But IDCO authorities could not be available for comment in this regard.

PNN