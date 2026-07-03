Bhubaneswar/Koraput: Dr Ajit Kumar Shasany, Director of CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) in Lucknow, has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha (CUO).

The appointment has been made by President Droupadi Murmu in her capacity as the Visitor of the Central University of Odisha.

According to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Dr Shasany has been appointed for a term of five years.

“A distinguished scientist, Dr Shasany is currently serving as the Director of the CSIR-NBRI in Lucknow.

Over the course of his illustrious career, he has held several key leadership positions in India’s premier scientific institutions,” according to the MoE.

His appointment is expected to strengthen academic excellence, research, and innovation at the CUO, which is headquartered in Koraput.