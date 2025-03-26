Zaveri Gems and Jewellers, a leading player in jewellery category, acts as one-stop destination for consumers. At the age of just 35, Sanjeeb Kumar Sahoo, Managing Partner, has made a mark as a dynamic entrepreneur in the jewellery industry with a vision to showcase Odisha’s indigenous craftsmanship on a national scale. The belief that customer satisfaction is as important as their products and services, has helped this establishment garner a vast base of customers, which continues to grow day by day. In an exclusive interview with Orissa POST, Sanjeeb shares insights into his journey, the growing demand for jewellery in Odisha, and his vision for the future. Excerpts…

Can you share your professional journey? What made you enter this business?

I come from a business-oriented family. My grandfather and father started a small jewellery store in Bhubaneswar in the 1990s, which gradually expanded to four outlets. Both of them were skilled artisans, and I developed a keen interest in the business from a young age. I learned the art of assessing gold and silver quality early on. After completing my MBA in 2013, I travelled extensively across India and abroad to study the jewellery market. My visits to southern states made me realise the immense craze for gold jewellery in that region. I saw a similar emerging trend in Odisha—people’s affinity for gold was growing rapidly. Recognising this shift, I decided to bring a variety of jewellery styles to Odisha, blending western and traditional designs. That’s how we built Zaveri Gems and Jewellers into a brand that caters to evolving consumer expectations.

How is the demand for gold and diamond jewellery in Odisha?

Odisha has one of the highest demands for gold, silver, and diamond jewellery in India. Whether in rural or urban areas, gold sales are steadily increasing. Interestingly, India is among the world’s largest importers of gold. Unlike fuel, which is only an expense, gold serves both as an investment and an asset whose value appreciates over time. People in Odisha have realised this, and today, individuals from all financial backgrounds are keen to invest in gold.

What is the secret to your success, and what are your future plans?

The foundation of our success lies in transparency in business and purity in products. My family always advised me to take calculated risks, but I knew that without bold decisions, achieving something significant wouldn’t be possible. That’s why I chose to move forward with an ambitious vision. Whenever I travelled outside Odisha, I made it a point to visit leading jewellery showrooms and studied market trends. I analysed the most in-demand designs and evaluated their potential in Odisha. Understanding customer preferences and adapting to their evolving tastes has been crucial to our success. My goal is to establish Zaveri Gems and Jewellers as a leading jewellery brand across India, offering a perfect fusion of tradition and modernity.

How important is customer satisfaction to you?

Customer satisfaction is at the core of our business philosophy. We ensure that our showrooms offer a diverse range of jewellery to cater to all types of customers. From unique designs to different price points, we make sure no customer leaves empty-handed.

What advice would you give to young entrepreneurs?

Young entrepreneurs should not view each other as competitors but as allies. Especially for Odia artisans and business owners, I want to emphasise that many entrepreneurs from outside the state are making profits in Odisha, while we hesitate to dream big and take bold steps. Our local artisans possess immense talent, but their craftsmanship remains underappreciated. Therefore, whatever field young entrepreneurs choose, they must conduct thorough research and focus on the overall development of their industry. To succeed, young entrepreneurs must conduct thorough research, understand market dynamics, and focus on the overall growth of their industry.