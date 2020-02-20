Chhatrapur: With summer round the corner, trouble of people in Ganjam district due to lack of drinking water kept rising. Like previous years, people this year too apprehend acute shortage of pure drinking water in the district.

A report of Berhampur and Bhanjanagar divisions of the district rural water supply and sanitation (RWSS) department submitted to District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) revealed that 170 pipeline-drinking water supply projects in rural areas of Ganjam are defunct.

According to the departmental report, 111 new pipeline-drinking water supply projects have been left halfway of which 47 projects will be completed in June this year after the end of summer, including 25 in Berhampur and 22 in Bhanjanagar divisions. Construction works of 37 pure drinking water projects have not yet started in Ganjam district.

The district has 1505 pipeline-drinking water projects. It is known that, 77 projects out of 827 under the Berhampur division and 93 projects out of 678 under the Bhanjanagar division lay defunct.

The 170 defunct projects in Ganjam district include eight in Chikiti, 12 in Digapahandi, seven in Patrapur, nine in Sanakhemundi, five in Chhatrapur, six in Rangeilunda, eight in Ganjam, 11 in Khallikote, two in Hinjili, three in Kukudakhandi, six in Sheragada, five in Aska, four in Dharakote, one in Bhanjanagar, nine each in Belguntha and Sorada, six in Jagannathprasad, 14 in Beguniapada, 11 in Kabisuryanagar, 21 in Polasara and nine in Purushottampur blocks.

Similarly, grants were sanctioned by the state government for 222 new piped drinking water projects in Ganjam district, of which 74 projects have been completed so far while 111 projects are still under way and 37 projects are yet to start, departmental report revealed.

This has sparked resentment among denizens of the district and they have condemned the apathetic attitude of the district administration. Local residents have warned to resort to agitations.