Bhubaneswar: The Joint Flying Squads comprising of Drug Inspectors, officials of Crime Branch, Special Task Force and local Police conducted verification of COVID essentials stock in several pharmaceutical farms and medicals in the state.

In a presser, the Odisha Police Saturday informed that in the last 24 hours, the squads carried out verification in various pharmaceutical firms at Chandni Chowk in Cuttack, a hospital in Bhubaneswar, 14 medical stores in Balasore and three stores in Jajpur.

The squads also conducted verification at various medical stores, stock depots and oxygen filling centres in Sambalpur, Koraput, Bhadrak, Bolangir and elsewhere.

They verified the records and stocks of entry and supply of COVID medicines and related items.

While distribution details were collected, medical firms and hospitals were directed to submit daily updates on the distribution of COVID-19 drugs.

Notably, to prevent hoarding and black marketing of COVID medicines in the state, the State Level Committee comprising of ADGP (Crime) as Chairman and Joint Secretary, Health Department and Drugs Controller as members, has been formed by the Government of Odisha.

Seven Flying Squads in Cuttack-Bhubaneswar and 15 in rest of the state are actively carrying out the enforcement.

ADGP (Crime) reviewed the enforcement drive. Verification of utilization by hospitals & cross verification of records of hospitals by contacting beneficiaries has been intensified in the state. By sending decoys, intelligence has been geared up.

As cases of C&F agents/stockists supplying Covid injections (Remedesvir) to patients/hospitals outside their state without any authentication are surfacing, advisory is being issued to all C&F agents and stockists in Odisha to refrain from any such irregularity.

If anyone found indulging in hoarding, black marketing or any other illegal acts, stringent action under criminal laws will be taken against them.

Notably, the drive against hoarders and black marketers entered into fifth day Saturday.

