Patpur: Anticipating spread of caseworm and brown plant hoppers in the farmlands, Sanakhemundi agricultural office has started an awareness programme and preventive measures at various panchyats of the block. Agricultural officers educated people on the reasons of the pest attack and how to control the pests. People were made aware of the pest attack through leaflets and microphones. The officers assured farmers that pesticides will be provided to them from the department at a 50 per cent discount. Some officers had showed the method of spraying pesticides in farmlands. Assistant Agricultural Officer Biswaranjan Rout and Santosh Kumar Behera were present at the awareness programme.