Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha protest entered its fourth day Saturday, showing signs of internal division as private buses and goods trucks resumed operations despite the outfit president’s call to continue the agitation.

A video released by the outfit’s president, Prashanta Menduli, showed him making an emotional appeal to drivers who resumed services during the ongoing strike.

He urged them to leave the association if they wished to continue working. “Those drivers who want to provide service can go ahead, but we will take their photos and suspend them from the association.

We won’t get another chance like this to fulfil our demands,” he said. Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das voiced support for the drivers’ protest, accusing the government of conspiring to disrupt the ‘Save the Constitution Rally’ by ignoring the drivers’ demands.

“The government should meet their demands. I thank the Drivers’ Mahasangha for showing maturity and restraint by allowing Congress vehicles during Rahul Gandhi’s visit,” he said.

Praising the driver community for preventing the situation from escalating, Das urged all Congress workers and affiliated organisations across the state to support the drivers’ demands and movement. “We fully support their cause and will continue to back their democratic protests,” he said.

On the other hand, the All Odisha Mini Truck Owners’ Association lodged a formal complaint Friday against Drivers’ Association President Prashanta Menduli and his associate Aditya Prasad Behera at Mancheswar Police Station, alleging they are using undemocratic methods and violence to press their demands.

According to the complaint, truck owners and drivers not participating in the protest are being harassed and humiliated.

The association has demanded strict legal action against the individuals and the Drivers’ Mahasangha involved. State Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena has urged drivers to end their protest, assuring them the government supports their demands.

“Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, we met with district coordinators and addressed their concerns.

A decision was made to call off the protest, but some were provoked by others to continue, causing hardship to the public.

I appeal to those inciting the drivers for political motives to stop, and I urge the drivers to end the protest as the government stands with them,” Jena said.

