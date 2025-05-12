Following a strong response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated. In retaliation, Pakistan launched drones; some hit their targets, while others were shot down mid-air.

Amid this drone-dominated atmosphere, an unusual image is trending on social media: a plate of pakoras. But not just any pakoras these are being dubbed “drone pakoras” due to their uncanny resemblance to aerial drones.

The images, which are generating widespread amusement online, show pakoras shaped like drones. Social media users are humorously claiming that these ‘drone pakoras’ are being served as breakfast to Indian Air Force personnel. While the claim is clearly made in jest, it has sparked a flurry of online reactions.

Drone Pakoras A new snack in Air Defence Regiments Jai Hind 🇮🇳

“You must have eaten cauliflower, onion, or chicken pakoras,” one viral post reads. “But have you ever heard of drone pakoras?”

The post was originally shared by the account @TinyDhillon. Reactions have poured in from users across platforms. One commented, “All that is fine, but you’re great at making jokes.” Another wrote, “AI was brought to India for this day,” while a third quipped, “Pakistan must be scared even after seeing these pakoras.”

While the claim is unverified, the humor has struck a chord with netizens.

OrissaPOST does not verify the authenticity of any such claims.