Rayagada: Scanty rainfall in Rayagada district has turned a bane for farmers in this district. Even as 25 days of July have passed, there is no trace of rain in the district.

Awaiting the monsoon rain, farmers have not yet started agricultural activities. At a few places where farmers have already planted paddy saplings, the drought feat has worsened. It is known that, there is no adequate irrigation facility in the district.

In such a situation, the farmers apprehend the repetition of drought condition that prevailed in 2015. Farmers of Rayagada district have expressed anguish saying, ‘if adequate and regular rainfall does not happen over coming 10-15 days, they will be nowhere’.

According to sources, only 20% of agricultural fields in Rayagada district are irrigated while remaining areas depend upon rainfall during monsoon. The woes of farmers are manifold in irrigated areas also as they are not provided with proper varieties of seeds.

It is known that paddy varieties like 1001, 1010 and RGL are ideal as per the weather condition of Rayagada district. However, these varieties of paddy are not available these days and farmers are being compelled to purchase those from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The state seeds corporation also seems to be silent in this matter and farmers have been running from pillar to post for paddy seeds.

Agriculture department sources said, ‘It was targeted to cultivate kharif paddy in 55,477 hectares of Rayagada district this year. Out of the above, 21,837 hectares are lowland, 23,402 hectares plains and 11,950 hectares highlands’.

For the past one decade, farmers of the district are entirely depending upon the state seeds corporation and unfortunately, non-availability of seeds has marred crop cultivation.

Adding to the woes of farmers, there has been irregular rainfall in the district. Rayagada district had recorded a rainfall of 72.69 mm during June and has recorded a rainfall of just 22.95 mm till July 24 which is insufficient for carrying out cultivation and less than 50 per cent of the required rainfall.

However, 10-15 days are left for growing paddy saplings and the farmers of Rayagada district have demanded immediate action from the state government.

