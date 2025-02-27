Paralakhemundi: The once perennial Mahendratanaya river is now drying up, causing water scarcity even before the onset of summer. Farmers of Gosani and Rayagada blocks, who rely on the river for irrigation, are increasingly worried about their crops. According to reports, farmers of these two blocks have cultivated vegetables on thousands hectares of farmlands.

However, the depleting water level of Mahendratanaya has left them in distress as irrigating their farmlands has become an arduous task. Last year’s insufficient rainfall and a decline in natural spring sources led to complete drying up of the river. Farmers said the river has started drying up earlier than expected this year. This has severely impacted the farmers of Agarakhandi, Kerandi, Upalada, Kharasanda, Madhusudanpur, Baghasala, and Katalkai ha panchayats in Gosani block. Hundreds of farmers in these areas depend on the river to cultivate their seasonal vegetable crops.

Like last year, irrigation problem persists this year which has been exacerbated by the release of water to the upstream from the anicut near Siripur. Water has been diverted from the lift irrigation projects. Additionally, the surplus water from the anicut is flowing into Andhra Pradesh, further worsening the crisis. Concerned about the situation, farmers and local representatives had informed Zilla Parishad chairman G Tirupati Rao.

In response, Rao and Paralakhemundi MLA Rupesh Panigrahi held discussions with District Collector Bijay Kumar Das while apprising him about the development. After hearing their concerns, the Collector assured them that a solution to the water crisis would be worked out as soon as possible.