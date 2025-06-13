Los Angeles: Popular pop singer Dua Lipa got engaged to her boyfriend and British actor Callum Turner.

The Grammy winner, known for songs such as “Levitating”, “Houdini”, and “Dance The Night”, confirmed the news to fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue.

“Yeah, we’re engaged… It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever, it’s a really special feeling,” she said.

The “Break My Heart” singer said she received a custom-made ring from Turner, after he discussed about it with Lipa’s best friends and her sister, Rina Lipa.

Asked if the couple is planning the wedding any time soon, Lipa, who has an on-going tour “Radical Optimism”, said both are occupied with their schedules.

“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period…I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

Turner, 30, has been a part of films like “The Boys in the Boat” and “Queen & Country”. The duo began dating in January last year. Lipa, 29, said they met each other for the first time in a cafe in London.