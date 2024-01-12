Los Angeles: Singer Dua Lipa is dating British actor Callum Turner.

The singer and the actor were spotted dancing at an afterparty in LA for the premiere of his show ‘Masters of The Air’ Wednesday night, sparking speculation they are dating, reports pagesix.com.

Now a source has confirmed the news.

“It’s new, but they’re mad about each other,” the insider said.

Even though it’s early days, they’re serious enough for her to come to his big event.

“She was at the premiere to support him,” the source said.

The ‘Dance the Night’ singer appears to have no other connection to the Apple TV+ limited series.

As well as the war series, which is produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, Turner is also starring in George Clooney’s latest, ‘The Boys in the Boat’, right now. He previously appeared in two installments “Fantastic Beasts” series.

He dated Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret on “The Crown” from 2016 until 2017. Lipa, meanwhile, dated Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar, from 2019 until 2021. She’s also been linked to Jack Harlow and Trevor Noah.