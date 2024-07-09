Mumbai: Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film Lucky Bhaskar has got a new release date and is set to hit the big screens September 7 on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Salmaan, 40, shared an update about the film’s release date on his ‘X’ handle with a poster that had “7.9.24 in cinemas worldwide” written on it. It also mentioned about the film having a multilingual release.

“This Vinayaka Chaturthi, Get ready to experience #LuckyBaskhar’s unforgettable journey on the Big Screens! Worldwide Grand Release on 7th SEPT in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil & Hindi Languages. #LuckyBaskharOnSept7th,” read the caption.

The actor is known for his roles in projects like Hey Sinamika, OK Kanmani and King of Kotha to name a few. He most recently starred in the Netflix thriller Guns & Gulaabs alongside Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah and T.J. Bhanu.

He will portray the role of a banker seeking a break from the monotonous schedule in his life. The actor has also shared the teaser of the film in April on his social media handle. The story follows his character coming across the unexpected turn of events when he encounters a huge sum of money.

Directed by Venky Atluri, known for films like Vaathi, Tholi Prema and Rang De, Lucky Bhaskar also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. It is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film was previously scheduled for September 27 but makers have decided to move it to an earlier date.

Lucky Bhaskar was earlier clashing with Sujeeth’s directorial They Call Him OG which stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan and Shaan Kakkar in the lead. However, the project has been delayed as the lead actor Kalyan is said to have some political commitments and the new date for the release of the project is yet to be announced.