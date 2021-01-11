Rayagada: Tribal-dominated Rayagada district is indeed a treasure trove of nature. Durgapadu waterfall is one of the picture postcard sites in the district, but the tourism department allegedly has failed to explore its tourism potential, a report said.

The waterfall, which is tucked away amid a scenic sylvan setting, is on the borders of Andhra-Odisha, 37 km from the district headquarters.

Water cascading down from a cliff offers a breathtaking view to people. Even though the place lacks basic infrastructure, many people from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and other neighbourng states come to this place for sightseeing and picnicking.

Locals and traders observed that the place has much potential to boost tourism in the region while people will get earning opportunities.

“The tourism department should tag the place as a tourist spot and make efforts to develop the place with basic facilities so as to attract tourists. In the absence of proper foot track, people have to negotiate with craggy and hilly paths to reach the waterfall,” locals said.

Despite the commuting difficulties, people still come to the place. As commuting in the treacherous terrains is difficult, the place needs to be connected with a ropeway, locals said.

The place is not far from the district headquarters. One can travel from Rayagada via Jhula Bridge and Pipiliguda. The other route to this waterfall is from Kolnara via Panichhatra.

There is another alternative route to this place– from Ramangada or Kumudpur.

For tourists, there is need for rest sheds, drinking water and a motorable road.

PNN