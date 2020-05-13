Lockdown is possibly the best way to prevent coronavirus from spreading. It seems like everyone is imprisoned in their respective homes. This is also a time for couples to improve their relationships, doing chores with your partner will strengthen your relationship. Let’s know today how to strengthen relationship with your partner these days.

Support each other

To strengthen relationship, it is most important to support each other. At this time, help her in every work, make her feel good to make your relationship strong.

Understand feelings

It is very important to understand each other’s feelings in a steady relationship. Many cannot even roam around due to the nationwide lockdown, so there is an increased possibility of mental stress. If you understand your partner’s feelings then he/she will not be under mental stress. Keep interacting with the partner.

Complement each other

Keep praising your partner, it makes them feel good. If your partner does anything for you during the lockdown, be sure to praise him/her. By doing this, your relationship will be strengthened. We should always appreciate the partner not only during these days.

Try something new together

For a great relationship, you should together keep doing something new. For example, you can do gardening together. By doing this, you will get over mental stress and will also get a chance to do something new with partner.

Give a space

At this time, you are with your partner all the time, so there is a possibility of discontent in the relationship. At this time, it is necessary to give space to the partner. The partner should also be given a chance to spend some time alone, because everyone’s hobbies are different. It may be that your partner is fond of reading books. Therefore it is very important to give space to keep the relationship going.