Bhubaneswar: To offer real-time, reliable and accessible railway services to pilgrims who plan to attend the Rath Yatra in Puri, East Coast Railway (ECoR) Tuesday launched a dedicated mobile application named ‘ECoR Yatra’.

The Android-based mobile app, available on Google Play Store, provides a comprehensive digital guide to all rail-related services and passenger amenities during the festival, an official statement said.

The app is specially designed to provide comprehensive and real-time information to pilgrims and rail users travelling during the Rath Yatra, it added.

It said the ECoR Yatra App is a one-stop digital solution for passengers to plan their journey, access transport services, and get updates related to railway facilities.

The app will provide information on special train schedules, regular train time-table, live train and platform information, lodging and tourist facilities and ticket counters, booking assistance and others, the statement said.

PTI