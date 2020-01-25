Bananas contain a significant amount of resistant starch, a type of indigestible carbohydrate that functions like fiber. It not only helps in filling the stomach but also strengthens metabolism.

Banana is very beneficial for health. Many nutritional elements and vitamins are found in it, which reduces the risk of many diseases. Calcium, potassium, magnesium and vitamins are found in this fruit.

Banana is also a very beneficial fruit for heart. If you are thin and want to gain weight, then add banana and milk in your diet.

Let's know the benefits of eating banana…

Eating bananas also reduces weight because it feels long enough to fill the stomach and there is no problem of craving. Bananas also contain a significant amount of potassium which is helpful in reducing blood pressure.

Banana improves digestion. If you are troubled by stomach ailments, then include bananas in your diet.

If you have high BP then banana will help you get rid of this problem. Bananas also have good iron content, so eating one banana daily reduces the risk of anemia. Banana is also good for your mood because it contains magnesium which makes you sleep well and at the same time keeps you happy.