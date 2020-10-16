Chili has its own place in Indian spices. There is hardly any curry that is made without chili. Apart from this, chili is also used in pickles, but do you know that it is also used as a medicine. According to experts, eating chili provides vitamin A. According to a report, those who eat chili, cut the risk of their deaths by 23%. Let’s know about the benefits of eating chili.

Diseases

According to a research report, eating chilies at least four times a week reduces the risk of blood vessels disease in the heart and brain. It also reduces the risk of other complications.

During the research conducted in Italy, more than 22 thousand people were examined, in which the researchers found that those who were eating too spicy or chili, the risk of death from heart attack was reduced by 40%.

Although it was not clear in the study how much chili people should eat, doctors or experts suggest that it should not be eaten too spicy as it can cause stomach problems.

According to doctors, a substance called capsaicin is found in chili, which is considered beneficial for the body. It increases metabolism, which helps in reducing weight. Also, in the case of low blood pressure, it is considered fine.

Cardiovascular benefits

Red chilli peppers, such as cayenne, have been shown to reduce blood cholesterol, triglyceride levels, and platelet aggregation, while increasing the body’s ability to dissolve fibrin, a substance integral to the formation of blood clots. Cultures, where hot pepper is used liberally, have a much lower rate of heart attack, stroke and pulmonary embolism.