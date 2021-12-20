Jharsuguda: The government has started working on an eco-tourism project at Koili Ghughar, a tourist spot under Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district.

A foundation stone for the project was laid by MP Suresh Pujari.

In the first phase, Rs 3 crore will be made available for the ecotourism development from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund.

Local tribals have long been demanding tourist tag for Koili Ghughar.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Suresh Pujari and Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Mohanty said that considering the demand of the local people, the tourism minister had visited the spot and felt the need for development of the scenic place.

The state government later accorded status of tourist spot to the place. For eco-tourism project of Koili Ghughar, the forest department has prepared an outlay for the project.

The outlay has been sent to the Collector for approval.

PNN