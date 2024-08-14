Bhubaneswar: In what would revolutionise the safety, efficiency and sustainability of rail transport, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has been adopting advanced ballastless track technology in railway tunnels while constructing new projects in its jurisdiction, official sources said Tuesday. ECoR initially started ballastless track in the tunnel with Rheda 2000 Block System for Tunnel No.1 (600 metre) between Baliguda and Kakiriguma stations in connection with Koraput-Singapur Road doubling project. This ballastless track system will also be implemented at all the under-construction tunnels of various ongoing projects under ECoR, they said. Plans are on to replace existing tracks in tunnels with ballastless tracks. “Tunnel works are on in Kothavalasa-Kirandul and Koraput-Rayagada doubling projects, and Khurda Road-Bolangir and Talcher-Bimlagarh new line projects,” they said.

Ballastless train tracks, particularly in tunnels, offer several significant advantages that are ideal for various key merits. “Ballastless tracks are more robust and require less maintenance compared to traditional tracks. The absence of ballast eliminates issues like ballast degradation and shifting, which can cause track misalignment,” they pointed out. The materials used in ballastless tracks, such as concrete and steel, provide a longer service life, making them a more sustainable option for tunnels. Without ballast, the track structure is more rigid, ensuring consistent alignment and reducing the risk of derailment. This stability is especially crucial in tunnel environments where space is confined. Ballastless tracks can handle higher loads, making them suitable for high-speed rail or heavy freight traffic that may pass through tunnels.

The robust design and construction of ballastless tracks mean that they require less frequent maintenance. This is particularly beneficial in tunnels, where access to maintenance work is often more challenging and costly.