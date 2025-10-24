Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has issued a strong advisory urging citizens to prioritise safety over social media stunts and strictly adhere to railway rules during the festive season. The appeal, aimed at curbing the growing trend of taking selfies or making ‘reels’ near railway tracks and promoting disciplined crowd behaviour, comes as ECoR steps up efforts to prevent accidents and ensure safe, smooth travel for lakhs of passengers. ECoR has launched an intensive awareness drive cautioning people—especially youth and social media enthusiasts—against taking selfies, shooting videos, or performing stunts on or near railway tracks, platforms, or moving trains. Officials warned that such reckless behaviour is not only life-threatening but also a punishable offence under Sections 147 and 153 of the Railways Act, 1989, which stipulate imprisonment and fines for violators. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been directed to enforce a ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy against violations. Individuals found trespassing, leaning out of trains, travelling on footboards or rooftops, or filming videos in restricted areas will face strict legal action.

ECoR warned that performing stunts near railway tracks or trains not only endangers the individual’s life but also poses a serious risk to safe railway operations. The railway premises and tracks are not meant to be entertainment backdrops. A moment of carelessness for a video can cost a life,” ECoR cautioned in its advisory, urging parents and teachers to guide youngsters against such dangerous activities. The public was also reminded that overhead electric lines carry extremely high voltage, and even brief contact can prove instantly fatal. At the same time, ECoR has appealed for public cooperation in maintaining order and discipline at stations amid the festive rush. To handle the surge in passenger footfall, the railway has introduced 367 special trains, reinforced station security with additional RPF and GRP deployment, and set up 24×7 control rooms for real-time monitoring of passenger movement.

Passengers have been advised to maintain orderly queues while entering or exiting stations, purchasing tickets, and boarding trains. They are urged to avoid rushing, pushing, or crowding near platforms, Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), and escalators. ECoR has appealed to travellers to cooperate with railway staff and security personnel, arrive well in advance, follow announcements, and use designated waiting areas to prevent overcrowding. Passengers have been urged to stay vigilant, keep their belongings secure, and promptly report any unattended luggage or suspicious activity to the nearest RPF offi cer or through the Railway Helpline No. 139.