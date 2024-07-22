Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal has conducted a detailed inspection of the JharmundaBoudh section, part of the ongoing Khurda Road-Bolangir Rail Line project as well as the Sambalpur-Jarapada Railway Section. Senior officials from ECoR headquarters, project construction teams, and representatives from the Sambalpur Railway Division accompanied Funkwal during the inspection Thursday, a release issued by the ECoR here Saturday said. Funkwal assessed the ongoing infrastructure development and passenger amenities along these critical routes.

During the inspection, the ECoR GM reviewed the progress of the Khurda Road-Bolangir project and emphasised the importance of completing the construction within the targeted timeline. This public-centric project, which spans remote areas, is closely monitored by the Ministry of Railways, he said. ECoR sources said out of the total 301 km of the Khurda RoadBolangir project, 152.805 km have been commissioned. The Railways has been constructing this line from both sides, ie from Khurda Road and Bolangir, to ensure the early completion of the project.

Till now, 105.8 km from Khurda Road to Daspalla and 47 km from Bolangir to Sonepur have been completed. The segment from Sonepur to Purunakatak, covering about 73 km, is expected to be completed within the next few months. Funkwal also inspected the Sambalpur-Jarapada Railway Section, focusing on infrastructural and developmental work, as well as passenger amenities. He advised officials to take necessary steps for the early completion of these projects.

Additionally, Funkwal inspected the Keonjhar-Nayagarh Railway Section of the Jakhapura-Jaroli Rail Line, focusing on passenger amenities and traffic facilities in the Keonjhar area. He emphasised the need for prompt action to improve facilities at Nayagarh and Keonjhar Stations for the comfort and convenience of passengers.