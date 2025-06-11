Bhubaneswar: General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Parmeshwar Funkwal Tuesday conducted a detailed inspection of the Sonepur–Purunakatak railway section that has been completed as part of the Khurda Road–Balangir new project.

Senior officers from ECoR headquarters, construction officials and those from Sambalpur Railway Division accompanied the GM during the inspection.

The visit focused on reviewing the progress of the project and ensuring adherence to the targeted timelines.

Funkwal emphasised the timely execution of the project and urged officials to expedite the pending works, maintaining quality and safety standards.

He also reviewed critical infrastructure components and advised necessary steps for on-time completion. This flagship project, closely monitored by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is the lifeline for the interior regions of the state.

Out of the total 301 km planned length, 226 km has already been commissioned. That includes Khurda Road to Daspalla – 106 km and Balangir to Purunakatak – 120 km.

PNN