Bhubaneswar: Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express will now operate every Saturday as well, while services will remain suspended Tuesdays, according to a statement.

The train will start services every Saturday from June 7, it said.

“Please note that there is no change in the existing timings and scheduled stoppages of the train at any station. The revised weekly off aims to better align with passenger demand and operational requirements,” the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly, it said.

PTI