Bhubaneswar: In a major step toward enhancing railway safety and enabling higher train speeds, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched extensive safety fencing works across multiple sections under its jurisdiction. As part of this ambitious initiative, ECoR has sanctioned fencing along 3,133 track kilometers across its three divisions — Khurda Road, Sambalpur, and Waltair — with an estimated project cost exceeding Rs 1,061 crore. Work is currently underway in all divisions.

In the Khurda Road Division, safety fencing works covering 1,255 km are underway at a cost of Rs 458 crore across the Bhadrak–Palasa, Khurda Road– Puri, and Nergundi–Kerejanga sections. Additionally, fencing work for 287 km in the Jakhapura–Jaroli section, estimated at over Rs 98 crore, is under sanction.

Similarly, in the Sambalpur Division, fencing works spanning 1,278 km are progressing at a cost of over Rs 404 crore in the Jharsuguda Road–Sambalpur City–Kerejanga, Bolangir–Theruvali, and Sarla–Bolangir sections. A detailed estimate of Rs 93.43 crore for 316.5 km of fencing in the Lakholi–Titlagarh section is also under sanction.

Likewise, in the Waltair Division, safety fencing works covering 600 km at a cost of over Rs 199.27 crore are underway in the Palasa–Visakhapatnam– Duvvada and Vizianagaram– Singapur Road sections. These works aim to enhance train safety, prevent unauthorised trespassing, and restrict the movement of cattle and wild animals near railway tracks. Through this initiative, East Coast Railway is reaffirming its commitment to building a safer and more efficient railway network.

ECoR’s safety fencing initiative underscores its commitment to enhancing safety, ensuring operational reliability, and facilitating the expansion of high-speed train services across its network.