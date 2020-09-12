Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) will run special trains for migrant workers, starting Saturday evening.

The trains will run from Khurda Road to Surat in Gujarat which will halt at Berhampur station in Ganjam district.

Berhampur railway station was thoroughly sanitised yesterday in order to keep it free from COVID-19 infection.

Chief PRO of ECoR Kaushalendra Khadanga informed that a total of 16 special trains for migrant workers will run both to and fro. While Puri-Ahmedabad, Puri-Okha and Puri-Gandhidham Express will run from Khurda Road station, the Bhubaneswar-Durg, Bhubaneswar- Ahmedabad and Vizag-Corba trains will run from Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, train numbers 02843/04 Puri-Ahmedabad Express will run four days in a week, 02073/74 Puri-Gandhidham Express and 08401/02 Puri-Okha Express will run once in a week.

Puri-Ahmedabad Express will start from Khurda Road station at 6.40pm every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On the other hand, Bhubaneswar-Durg special train will leave from Bhubaneswar tonight at 7.55 pm, the CPRO Khadanga asserted.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam special train via Raigarh will leave from Visakhapatnam at 8.05pm tonight.

PNN