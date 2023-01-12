Bhubaneswar: A day before the first match of the Men’s Hockey World Cup between India and Spain at Birsa Munday Hockey Stadium in Rourkela Friday, the East Coast Railway announced the running of special trains between the steel city and the Odisha state capital here.

The decision in this regard was taken keeping in view the demands and additional rush of passengers during FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, scheduled to be held between January 13 to January 29 at Kalinga Stadium here and Birsa Munday Hocket Stadium in Rourkela, an official release said.

This is for the convenience of passengers, especially hockey lovers, the EcoR said, adding that Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Special will leave from Bhubaneswar at 8.25 pm every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from January 14 to 30.

In the return direction, Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Special will leave from Rourkela at 11.25 PM every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from January 15 to 31, it said.

This train will have one AC-2 tier, three AC-3 tier, eight sleeper class, four-second class seating, and two guard cum luggage vans in its composition having stoppages at Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda and Rajagangpur between Bhubaneswar-Rourkela from both the directions.