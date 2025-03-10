Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate Monday raided premises of former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel as part of a probe against his son in an alleged liquor scam linked to a money laundering case, official sources said.

The premises of Bhupesh Baghel’s son — Chaitanya Baghel — in Bhillai and some other persons in the state are being searched under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Chaitanya Baghel shares the Bhillai accommodation with his father and hence the premises are being covered.

Some “links” have emerged between Chaitanya Baghel and the liquor syndicate and some others which are being probed, the sources said.

About 14-15 premises are being raided in the state, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier said the Chhattisgarh liquor “scam” resulted in “massive loss” to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate with more than Rs 2,100 crore of proceeds of crime.

The ED had arrested former minister and Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma in this case in January apart from Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer Arunpati Tripathi and some others as part of its investigation.

The alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, as per the ED, was orchestrated between 2019 and 2022, when a Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel ruled the state.

The agency has attached assets worth about Rs 205 crore of various accused as part of its probe till now.

PTI