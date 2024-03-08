Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raids and search operations at multiple locations in and around Kolkata Friday morning in connection with the cash-for-school-job case.

Till the time the report was filed, the central agency insiders have confirmed about the operations at three different locations.

One of the three places where the raid and search operations were being conducted was the residence of a para-teacher Abdul Amin at New Town in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Amin, according to sources in, is an extremely close confidante of former West Bengal education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who is currently in judicial custody in the case.

The second place where the simultaneous raid and search operations were being conducted is the residence of an individual, Chandan Chattopadhyay, at Rajarhat also in the northern outskirts of Kolkata. A land-dale agent by profession, according to sources, Chattopadhyay had close links with Prasanna Roy, the middleman arrested by the central agency in connection with the school job case.

The third place of raid, according to sources, is the luxurious accommodation of one individual Kamal Agarwal, at the post Diamond City North housing complex at Nagerbazar also in the northern outskirts of Kolkata. However, at the time the ED sleuths started the raid and search operations there, Agarwal, a businessman by profession, was not at his residence.