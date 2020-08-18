New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh in connection with its probe into money laundering aspects of the actor’s suicide.

Vikas Singh, a lawyer of Singh told IANS, “Yes, the ED has recorded the statement of the late actor’s father.”

According to top ED officials, Sushant’s father was questioned about the financial transactions from the bank account of his son. The ED also asked about the fixed deposits of the late actor and other aspects.

The ED action comes almost days after it recorded the statement of several persons, including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant’s CA Sandeep Sridhar, Sushant’s ex-manager and Rhea’s manager Shruti Modi, Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda and other personal staff of the late actor.

The ED has earlier also recorded the statement of the late actor’s sister Meetu Singh in Mumbai.

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR filed on the complaint of KK. Singh.

In his complaint to the Bihar Police July 25, Singh had alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son’s Kotak Mahindra Bank account, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA against Rhea and her family members July 31.