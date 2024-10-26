Bhubaneswar: The Editors Guild of India, in collaboration with the Press Club of Odisha, convened a conclave on ‘Opportunities and Challenges in Regional Media – Odisha Edition’ Saturday, attracting prominent journalists, legal experts, and media professionals.

In his welcome address, Editor of Dharitri and OrissaPOST Tathagata Satpathy expressed his view that there is no such thing as national media or a national leader in India. He emphasised that everyone in the country is regional and that it is this diversity that collectively forms a nation. He disagreed with the notion that only English-language media can be considered national media or that a leader speaking in English should be labelled a national leader.

In his keynote address, former Editor of The Hindu, N Ram, discussed the dual nature of generative AI as both an opportunity and a threat to journalism. He emphasised how this technology can enhance digital journalism while also posing challenges that require careful navigation.

Justice AK Patnaik, a former Supreme Court judge, addressed the audience regarding Article 19(2) of the Indian Constitution, which permits the government to impose reasonable restrictions on freedom of speech and expression. He encouraged journalists to maintain courage in their reporting, asserting that the potential costs of freedom are ultimately worthwhile.

During a session on ‘Media Laws, New Criminal Laws, and Challenges for Independent Journalists,’ Editors Guild President Anant Nath passionately advocated for a unified effort among journalists. He recounted significant victories for the Guild, including the withdrawal of the controversial Draft Broadcast Bill and the striking down of restrictive IT Rules.

Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hegde advised attendees to establish a fund dedicated to covering legal expenses for journalists. He recommended that journalists approach lower courts for legal issues before escalating to the Supreme Court.

Noted journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta highlighted the increasing misuse of laws to intimidate journalists and stressed the need for accountability among those in power. He urged journalism students to reflect on the ethical and professional standards they wish to uphold.

The conclave featured various panel discussions, including one moderated by former Outlook Editor Ruben Banerjee on “Opportunities and Challenges in Regional Media,” which included insights from Samaja Editor Tapan Mishra and Sambad Editor Tanaya Patnaik.

Senior journalist Sandeep Sahu moderated a panel on “Journalism in the Digital Era,” featuring discussions with prominent figures such as Navin Das, Manoranjan Mishra, and Jajati Karan.

Dharitri and OrissaPOST Editor and Press Club of Odisha President Tathagata Satpathy delivered the vote of thanks, marking the conclusion of the Conclave.

The event provided a platform for critical discussions on the future of regional media, highlighting both the advancements and obstacles facing journalists in India today.

PNN