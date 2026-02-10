A video that has surfaced on social media has shocked people and raised serious questions about humanity and the education system. The incident, which reportedly occurred in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, involves allegations that an innocent child was hung from a tree at a private school for the “mistake” of not doing homework. This act is being described not as punishment, but as brutality that shames humanity.

At an age when children should receive love, understanding and a safe learning environment, they are instead being subjected to fear and cruelty. The incident highlights how some individuals attempt to justify brutality in the name of education and discipline.

होमवर्क नहीं किया,इसलिए इंसानियत टांग दी गई

ये पढ़ाने का तरीका है या हैवानियत की ट्रेनिंग..🤯 होमवर्क नहीं किया तो पेड़ से लटका दिया गया

ये शिक्षा नहीं,मानसिक और शारीरिक हिंसा है.. स्कूल सीखने की जगह होते हैं,डर और दरिंदगी

के अड्डे नहीं…🥹

According to the video, a child studying at a private school in Surajpur had not completed his homework. Enraged by this, the teacher allegedly hung the child from a tree. The punishment was so inhumane that it could have endangered the child’s life. After the video went viral, people expressed anger and grief, demanding strict action against those responsible.

Following the incident, public outrage was evident on social media. One user wrote, “If such torture is used, the child will become mentally weak instead of learning. There are other ways to explain lessons if homework is not done. Strict action should be taken against such teachers.” Another user said, “This incident reminds us that education does not mean fear, but understanding and humanity. Violence is not justified under any circumstances.”