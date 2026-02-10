Pakistan is set to face archrivals India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 February 15 in Sri Lanka, after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cleared the men’s team to take the field despite earlier boycott threats.

The Pakistan government had previously asked the team not to play India as a show of support for Bangladesh, which was dropped from the tournament and replaced by Scotland after the ICC rejected Bangladesh’s request to relocate its matches from India to Sri Lanka.

However, with the ICC taking a firm stand against Pakistan’s proposed boycott, and following appeals from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Sri Lankan government, Sharif approved Pakistan’s participation in the high-profile match.

This is the “hospitality” Pakistan cricket team got in Colombo from Sri Lanka and the ICC. Looks less like a team hotel and more like workers clocking out of a cement factory. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MpyFVmtJho — Wahida 🇦🇫 (@RealWahidaAFG) February 9, 2026

Amid the developments, a video circulating on social media showing Pakistan’s accommodation in Sri Lanka has sparked debate and mockery online. The video claims the team’s lodging does not meet international standards, prompting some users to ridicule Sri Lanka’s hospitality. While some fans treated the clip humorously, others described it as insulting to Pakistan. It remains unclear whether the video actually shows the team’s hotel or another location.

Pakistan’s on-field performance has also come under scrutiny. In their opening match, Pakistan faced a stiff challenge from the Netherlands. After choosing to bowl, Pakistan restricted the Netherlands to 147 but struggled during the chase. The team was rescued by Faheem Ashraf, whose late hitting secured a three-wicket win in the final over.

Pakistan are currently in Sri Lanka and will play their second Group A match against the United States Tuesday.