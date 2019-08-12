Kendrapara: Eid Al-Zuha was celebrated with religious fervor and enthusiasm across the state Monday. Clad in traditional outfits, Muslims thronged various mosques and fields for offering prayers in mass.

In Kendrapara, the festival has been celebrated peacefully. Thousands gathered at Salphia Idgah and Old Idgah for prayers at 8am. Similarly, special arrangements were made at new Idgah where many offered prayers. 20, 000 or so Muslims took part in the mass prayer.

Masjids, darghas and minars have been decorated with lights on this occasion. Ample arrangements have been in place from the district police administration to avoid any untoward situation. On the direction of superintendent of police (SP) Niti Sekhar, SDPO Rajiv Lochan Panda, three inspectors, 29 sub inspectors and assistant sub inspectors and 16 sections of OSP and APR forces were deployed at different locations.

PNN